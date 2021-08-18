Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$166.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.75.

CM opened at $117.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $72.07 and a one year high of $120.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

