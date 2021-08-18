Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$166.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.75.
CM opened at $117.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $72.07 and a one year high of $120.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.2051 per share. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.
