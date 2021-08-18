Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.07.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 10.98%.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
