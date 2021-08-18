Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.33 ($74.51).

Several research firms recently commented on COK. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Cancom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Cancom in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

ETR COK remained flat at $€52.26 ($61.48) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 48,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. Cancom has a 52 week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 52 week high of €57.66 ($67.84). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €51.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

