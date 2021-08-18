Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income (TSE:XLY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$0.40 price objective on shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised shares of Cannabis Wheaton Income to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TSE:XLY opened at C$0.26 on Monday. Cannabis Wheaton Income has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of C$215.37 million and a PE ratio of -2.05.

