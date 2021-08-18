Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Up 8.2%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s share price shot up 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.45. 78,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,306,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cano Health alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth $216,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth $245,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.