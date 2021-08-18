Capital Management Corp VA Acquires 201,070 Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 120.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,070 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Mastech Digital were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mastech Digital by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 14.7% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 25.4% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.89% of the company’s stock.

MHH traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,435. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.26. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $24.51. The firm has a market cap of $186.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 18.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastech Digital Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

