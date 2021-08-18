Capital Management Corp VA Cuts Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,570 shares during the period. Greenhill & Co., Inc. makes up about 4.3% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 6.61% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $20,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GHL traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.18. 975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,523. The firm has a market cap of $290.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.20.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 75.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

