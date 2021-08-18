Capital Management Corp VA Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130,727 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.5% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,802,199. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

