Capital Management Corp VA Makes New Investment in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 433,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,000. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 1.74% of Trecora Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREC. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Trecora Resources by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new position in Trecora Resources in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 43.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius purchased 31,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $267,681.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 124,342 shares of company stock worth $1,028,886. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TREC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.86. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,456. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.15. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $191.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

