Capital Management Corp VA Purchases 358,176 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,051,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 358,176 shares during the period. Service Properties Trust comprises about 2.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $13,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $148,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 104.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 182,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 93,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $24,237,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. 4,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,144. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. On average, analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.25%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

