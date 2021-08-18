Capital Management Corp VA Trims Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165,045 shares during the period. The Interpublic Group of Companies makes up 2.1% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,514,000 after purchasing an additional 58,558 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG remained flat at $$37.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 51,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,220. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

