Cardano (ADA) Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $66.54 billion and $4.89 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.07 or 0.00004620 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00059125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00060707 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.95 or 0.00323325 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000497 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009505 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00041738 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000726 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,005,080,086 coins and its circulating supply is 32,127,744,500 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.