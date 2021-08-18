Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Cardinal Health in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CAH. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

NYSE CAH opened at $52.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after buying an additional 2,535,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after buying an additional 1,509,137 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $55,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

