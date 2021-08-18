CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Up 40.9% in July

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ MTBCP traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $29.09. 9,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,422. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.2292 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

