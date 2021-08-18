Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $29.00.
About Caribou Biosciences
Featured Story: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.