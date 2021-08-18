Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Gap Down to $36.95

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.95, but opened at $35.13. Carpenter Technology shares last traded at $36.20, with a volume of 742 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.45 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. Analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $906,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 120,364 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 101,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1,370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 119,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $939,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

