Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stake Increased by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 995,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Carriage Services makes up about 4.0% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Carriage Services worth $36,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSV shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “below average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Carriage Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,601.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,640. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSV traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $39.90. 284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,861. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $711.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

