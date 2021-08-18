Carry (CRE) Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Carry has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Carry has a market cap of $90.19 million and $15.01 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00027239 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00055876 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

