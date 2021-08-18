Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $216.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $199.01. 120,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,275. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.34.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

