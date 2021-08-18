CCM Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. The Allstate makes up about 1.7% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $13,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,022,000 after purchasing an additional 95,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after purchasing an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Allstate by 7.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,516,000 after purchasing an additional 231,291 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. lowered their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $135.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

