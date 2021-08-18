CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $11.84 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.94. The company had a trading volume of 100,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,257,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $468.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.20. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

