CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $14.51 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,768 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Adobe by 38.7% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 11.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 61.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. boosted their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $632.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,165. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $638.43. The company has a market cap of $301.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $598.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.