CCM Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 10,286 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in AbbVie by 291.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1,868.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.18. 57,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,760,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $210.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

