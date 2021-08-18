CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

CDK stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,188,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,827. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

