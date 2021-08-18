CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One CEEK VR coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $3.74 million and $125,906.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00057300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.55 or 0.00851599 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00048031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00103731 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 716,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

