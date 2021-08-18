Centene (NYSE:CNC) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.
Shares of CNC opened at $65.41 on Monday. Centene has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48.
In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Centene by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,233,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,095,000 after acquiring an additional 73,816 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Centene by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Centene by 665.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
