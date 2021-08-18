Centene (NYSE:CNC) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNC. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Shares of CNC opened at $65.41 on Monday. Centene has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Centene by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,233,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,095,000 after acquiring an additional 73,816 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Centene by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Centene by 665.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

