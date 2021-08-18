Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $4.68

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $4.53. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 22,043 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDEV. UBS Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.97. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 6.56.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $6,479,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 299.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,823,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

