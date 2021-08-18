Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Gap Down to $4.68

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $4.53. Centennial Resource Development shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 22,043 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDEV. UBS Group lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.72.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.97. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 6.56.
In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 91.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,888 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $6,479,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 299.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,823,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
