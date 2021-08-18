Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price target on Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of LEU stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42. Centrus Energy has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.67.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 10.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO John M. A. Donelson sold 2,082 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $47,490.42. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,578.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $662,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

