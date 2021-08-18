Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$19.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$20.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Get Cervus Equipment alerts:

TSE CERV opened at C$19.26 on Tuesday. Cervus Equipment has a 52 week low of C$7.27 and a 52 week high of C$19.36. The stock has a market cap of C$296.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.43.

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.