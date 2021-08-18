Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Raymond James downgraded shares of Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$19.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$20.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Cervus Equipment from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cervus Equipment from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

TSE CERV opened at C$19.26 on Tuesday. Cervus Equipment has a 52 week low of C$7.27 and a 52 week high of C$19.36. The stock has a market cap of C$296.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.43.

About Cervus Equipment

Cervus Equipment Corporation, an equipment dealer, provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

