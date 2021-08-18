CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price objective on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $42.94 on Monday. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.26 million, a PE ratio of -286.27, a P/E/G ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CEVA will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

