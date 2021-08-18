Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33 and traded as high as C$0.34. Chakana Copper shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 248,407 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.77 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

About Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

