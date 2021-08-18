Charles Brent Jr. Winn Buys 10,000 Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $11,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Charles Brent Jr. Winn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Charles Brent Jr. Winn purchased 5,000 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000.00.

Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative net margin of 73.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 530.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 494,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 415,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 218,123.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 479,872 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 543.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 70,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

