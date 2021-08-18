Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Victoria L. Creamer Sells 6,917 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,412.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRL opened at $417.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.33 and a 12 month high of $420.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.20.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.