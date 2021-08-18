Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Victoria L. Creamer Sells 6,917 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 6,917 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total value of $2,872,215.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,412.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CRL opened at $417.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.33 and a 12 month high of $420.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.20.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
