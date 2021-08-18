Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $176.88

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $176.88 and last traded at $176.74, with a volume of 3432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.78.

Several research firms have commented on GTLS. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,390,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

