Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $176.88

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $176.88 and last traded at $176.74, with a volume of 3432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.78.
Several research firms have commented on GTLS. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.92.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.80.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,390,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
