Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will post $5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.20. Charter Communications reported earnings of $3.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $20.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.35 to $23.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $27.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.15 to $31.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $798.57.

Charter Communications stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $789.31. 8,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,006. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $791.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $727.00.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after purchasing an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 295,258 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

