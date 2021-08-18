CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14,669.00

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0822 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market cap of $148,444.74 and $14,669.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00052995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.56 or 0.00127293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00150001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,305.71 or 1.00201245 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.96 or 0.00884587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.86 or 0.06791719 BTC.

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

