Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $342.00

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 342 ($4.47) and last traded at GBX 337 ($4.40), with a volume of 14476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 334.50 ($4.37).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Chemring Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56. The company has a market capitalization of £953.42 million and a PE ratio of 24.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 300.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other news, insider Michael Ord sold 165,284 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £466,100.88 ($608,963.78).

Chemring Group Company Profile (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

