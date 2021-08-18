Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Receives $89.22 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.57. The company had a trading volume of 29,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,080,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,771 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 75.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,303,000 after acquiring an additional 229,018 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,044,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70,989 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 287,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,895 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 30,807 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

