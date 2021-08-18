Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Gap Down to $42.38

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.38, but opened at $41.48. Cheniere Energy Partners shares last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 598 shares.

CQP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.71 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 204.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3,271.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after buying an additional 1,881,814 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,120.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,438,000 after buying an additional 1,865,722 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $40,278,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 766.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 390,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after buying an additional 345,425 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,027,000 after buying an additional 331,609 shares during the period. 44.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

