Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Hits New 12-Month High at $132.19

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.19 and last traded at $132.07, with a volume of 17 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $557,203 over the last three months. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,009,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,336,000 after buying an additional 15,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,849,000 after buying an additional 20,969 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 525,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,993,000 after acquiring an additional 191,319 shares during the last quarter. 69.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

