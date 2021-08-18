Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $132.06 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $132.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.85.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPK. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,427 shares of company stock worth $557,203 in the last ninety days. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 69.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

