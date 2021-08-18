Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.08. 212,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,331,908. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.32. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

