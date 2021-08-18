Chiliz Price Reaches $0.33 (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $467.78 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00056911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.57 or 0.00844658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00048149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00155603 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,953,082 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

