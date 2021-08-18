China Agri-Business, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Agri-Business, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBU) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CHBU remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,122. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. China Agri-Business has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
China Agri-Business Company Profile
