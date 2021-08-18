ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $37.11

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.11, but opened at $39.13. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $39.56, with a volume of 300 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.5679 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 375.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 84.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 474.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

