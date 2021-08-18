Choate Investment Advisors Decreases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.28. 30,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,319. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

