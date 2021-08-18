Choate Investment Advisors Sells 531 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,461,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,927 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.09. 92,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,578,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.00. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

