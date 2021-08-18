Choate Investment Advisors Sells 7,214 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 0.3% of Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 192.5% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $164.73. 24,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,524,818. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The company has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

