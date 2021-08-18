CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Up 24.7% in July

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCO opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. CHS has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $29.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

