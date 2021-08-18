CIBC Boosts Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$53.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$43.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$51.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Boardwalk REIT from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.16.

BEI.UN opened at C$46.91 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$25.80 and a 52 week high of C$50.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

